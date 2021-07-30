Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PPBI. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

