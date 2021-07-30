Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 30,724 Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.40% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Koss by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

KOSS opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a PE ratio of 376.60 and a beta of -2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45. Koss Co. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $191,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,474,522.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $62,760.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,466 shares of company stock worth $2,647,690. 71.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

