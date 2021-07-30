Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $121.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $124.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.10.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

