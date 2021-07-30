Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.40. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

