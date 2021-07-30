Paloma Partners Management Co Has $700,000 Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,739,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 390,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 195,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ASB opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

