Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $683,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
