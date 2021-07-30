Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

OTCMKTS PCRFY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.69. 232,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.