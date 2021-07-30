Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) by 159.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth $181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $157,317.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $232,953.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,409,030 shares of company stock worth $13,778,918. Company insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

PANL stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

