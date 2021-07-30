Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,396 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 65,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,035. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $105.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

