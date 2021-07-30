Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.56. The stock had a trading volume of 215,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $454.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

