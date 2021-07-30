Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,731 shares during the period. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth about $787,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,553.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IRBO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,778. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54.

