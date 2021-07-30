Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

ALL stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 35,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,246. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

