Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.63. 80,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

