Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 75,256 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,440.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,256 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 2.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.48. 548,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,822,918. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.90.

