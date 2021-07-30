Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,094 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

