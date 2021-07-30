Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,712,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.17. 8,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

