Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRRWF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

