Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.