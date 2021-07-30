Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after acquiring an additional 266,393 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.55. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

