Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 393.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $42,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

