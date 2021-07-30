Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.00. 343,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

