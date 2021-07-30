PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 3,984,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

