PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 3,984,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

