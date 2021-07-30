PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at R. F. Lafferty

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its target price trimmed by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PBFX. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

PBF Logistics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. 204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 1,189,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

