PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Up to $45.41

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.41, but opened at $46.93. PC Connection shares last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 9 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.73.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

