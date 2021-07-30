PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Up to $45.41

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.41, but opened at $46.93. PC Connection shares last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 9 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.