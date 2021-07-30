Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Declares GBX 6.30 Dividend

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PSON traded up GBX 25.60 ($0.33) on Friday, hitting GBX 869.40 ($11.36). The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 837.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a market capitalization of £6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 646.67 ($8.45).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

