Peercoin (PPC) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002235 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $24.30 million and $28,926.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,049,717 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

