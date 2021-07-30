Peggy Scherle Sells 20,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peggy Scherle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $408,200.00.

NASDAQ PRLD traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 153,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -7.18.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 126,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,907,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3,400.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

