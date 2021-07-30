Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in CME Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of CME Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,233. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.95.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.