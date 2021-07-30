Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IWS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

