Peloton Wealth Strategists Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.1% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after purchasing an additional 694,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $176.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

