Pendal Group Limited Purchases 358 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT opened at $63.71 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

