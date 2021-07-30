Pendal Group Limited Purchases 973 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

OTIS stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.17.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.