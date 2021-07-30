Pendal Group Limited Purchases Shares of 24,507 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

