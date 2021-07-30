Pendal Group Limited Raises Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,596,000. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 457,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,811 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRU opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $120.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,001,750 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

