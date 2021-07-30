Pendal Group Limited Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 31.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 47.3% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 226.5% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.