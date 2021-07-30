Pendal Group Limited Sells 1,500 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 365.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 163,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $117.33 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

