Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Allegion by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $135.50 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

