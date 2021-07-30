Pendal Group Limited Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $311.81 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $186.23 and a 12 month high of $315.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

