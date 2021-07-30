Penn Virginia Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.55. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

