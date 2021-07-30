Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $64.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.