PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $713.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $310,014.20 and approximately $713.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00086351 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,869,042 coins and its circulating supply is 45,628,864 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

