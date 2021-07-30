Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.31. 4,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.46. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

