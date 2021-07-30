Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $746,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,449,681 shares of company stock worth $6,048,671 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

PFMT stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.36 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.77. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.