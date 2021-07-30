Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt cut shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PAHGF opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.