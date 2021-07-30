Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 949022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $239.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

