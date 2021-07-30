Phil Kirk Purchases 100,000 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) insider Phil Kirk acquired 100,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £328,000 ($428,534.10).

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 329.60 ($4.31). 397,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,442. Harbour Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -0.03.

HBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

