Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 71,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

