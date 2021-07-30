Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. 36,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

