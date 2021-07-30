Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Up 59.7% in July

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,100 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,733. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

