Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

NYSE PXD opened at $147.07 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

